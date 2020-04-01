Keeping Up With The Azz Whoopings: Kourtney Explains Putting Claws On Kim In Fight Scene Part 2 [Video]

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian clawing each other up has been the focal part of their new season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, but how did it get this far? On the season premiere episode, the ladies came to blows right as the credit were starting to roll. It seemed as if Kim triggered Kourtney to get up and put hands on her but it was still unclear as to how it got so heat and so fast.

In this new clip, Kourtney doubles down on why she’s DONE with Kim f*cking with her on camera. Kourtney feels as if Kim always paints the narrative that she’s “lazy” in front of production and fans and has been doing it for years. She’s asked her kindly to stop and Kim ignores it.

Kourtney thinks Kim goes out of her way to be negative towards her lifestyle on camera and Khloe’s still lost about the whole fight. Hit lay to see it.

Do you think that Kourtney’s actions are justified?