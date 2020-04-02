The Most Hated Reality Stars On TV Right Now
Cut! The Absolute Most Hated Reality Stars In The Game Right Now
Reality TV is all about putting people’s worst traits on display for the world to point their fingers at and laugh. It’s pure science. Some people come out of the fray looking relatively unscathed and others come out being as hated as any TV villain out there.
A team of psychologists broke all this down: A research team led by research psychologist Zhanna Bagdasarov investigated the role of voyeurism that plays into a person’s TV watching preferences. Voyeurism is defined broadly as a disorder that causes a person to gain pleasure from watching unsuspecting individuals. The investigative paper presents findings that prove people who score higher on a voyeurism scale are more likely to prefer watching reality TV. Since these are often people that aren’t too different from us, it makes it intriguing to watch what they do on these shows.”
That’s why we feel so connected to them…and why we develop so much hatred.
With that said, these seven people are currently on TV and streaming services being extremely hated and giving us plenty of reason for it.
So without further ado, here are the seven most hated people in reality TV.
Jessica from Love Is Blind – She quickly ascended the ranks of most hated when she became the messiest person on Love Is Blind. She really wanted one man and strung her man along the whole time. SMH please no more Jessicas on this show for the next two seasons.
Kenya From RHOA – She has spent most of the season being the villain of the show. She has fought pretty much everyone she possibly can, including trying to ruin a marriage over some cookie lady. She’s fought Nene and all of the internet.
Nikki Natural From LHHMIA – She had the audacity to come for Trina. Once you do that, you instantly become public enemy number one. That’s just the rules. She has spent all season getting blasted and clowned for coming for the legends.
Kirk from LHHATL – It’s easy to point at Rasheeda as Boo Boo The Fool through it all. However, the biggest reason is that Kirk is just a dastardly cheater and always has been. He may be one of the worst husbands in reality show history.
Phresher from LHHNY – He really has a whole history of cheating like it’s nothing to the point that his bae prides herself in kicking side chicks to the curb. Are we serious right now?
Donna from Black Ink Crew – It’s not that she is a bad person. It’s not that she does remarkably horrible things. It’s that she is constantly having so many troubles with actually tattooing people. It is always some sort of hilarious calamity.
Khloe Kardashian – She took Tristan back while still talking trash about Jordyn Woods? That has gotten her big blasted all of social media and rightfully so. At least she has her sisters fighting each other to ease the pain.
