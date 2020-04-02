Must Be Nice: G Herbo Surprises GF Taina Williams With A $150,000 Mercedes For Her Birthday

G Herbo Buys Taina Williams A Mercedes G Wagon

All Black Birthday Celebration

Welp, it must be nice to be young and wealthy at a time like this. While a lot of folks are out of work and staying home, Taina Williams, the daughter of Emily B. and stepdaughter to Fabolous just got a very nice and expensive gift from her rapper boo G Herbo, 24.

The fresh 22-year-old showed off a white G63 Mercedez Benz truck gifted to her yesterday, complete with a huge black bow on the hood.

G63 FOR THE BIRTHDAY GIRL💖 @latainax3

But this wasn’t the only lavish gift she got from her boo. Hit the flip for more!

Earlier in the day, Taina shared in her IG stories photos of a Birkin bag gifted by Herb, with the caption “Ok starting to get good at these gifts buddy”. Taina originally shared the clip of her new car with a caption along the lines of “he’s getting better & better with the gifts.”

She changed the caption, however, after likely realizing she sounds a bit…ungrateful? Here’s her new car.

The average cost for a new model AMG G 63 is around $156,000. Taina showed even more of her gratitude publicly by thanking G Herbo on Instagram,”thank you for making my birthday so special even while on lockdown ! I love you sooo much.”

Whew! He did great, right?

