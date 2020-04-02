Congratulations! PNB Rock And His Baddie Baby Mama Welcome A Baby Girl

PNB Rock And Stephanie Sibounheuang Welcome A Baby
Congratulations are in order for a rapper dad and his Insta-baddie baby mama! PNB Rock and his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang have welcomed a baby girl.
Back in December, Stephanie had announced that she and “I Like Girls” singer-rapper PNB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, were expecting a baby on a vlog for her youtube channel. They have been dating for well over a year as far as the public knows. Stephanie, 27 was present when PNB was arrested in January 2019 for alleged drug possession .
Over the last several weeks, the couple has been keeping safe while excited for their bundle of joy. They named the baby girl Xuri Li Sibounheuang.
Hit the flip for the first photos of baby Xuri.
After waiting to debut images of his beautiful baby, PNB rock shared a video of his fresh seed with the caption “BABY XURIIIIIIII”, excitedly. In the comments, the father bragged about his daughter inheriting one of his physical features. “SHE GOT MY NECK,” so he wrote.
Last May, the excited daddy released his album TrapStar Turnt PopStar, which opened at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart according to Complex, marking his first top-five debut. Mama Stephanie also shared a picture with the newborn.
Congratulations to them!
