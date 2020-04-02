Congratulations! PNB Rock And His Baddie Baby Mama Welcome A Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for a rapper dad and his Insta-baddie baby mama! PNB Rock and his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang have welcomed a baby girl.

Xuri Was born into the 27th 🥰 internet ain’t ready for her yet i swear lol — PNBROCK (@pnbrock) March 29, 2020

Back in December, Stephanie had announced that she and “I Like Girls” singer-rapper PNB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, were expecting a baby on a vlog for her youtube channel. They have been dating for well over a year as far as the public knows. Stephanie, 27 was present when PNB was arrested in January 2019 for alleged drug possession .

Over the last several weeks, the couple has been keeping safe while excited for their bundle of joy. They named the baby girl Xuri Li Sibounheuang.

Hit the flip for the first photos of baby Xuri.