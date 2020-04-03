Your Friendly Reminder That "Black Lightning" Star Nafessa Williams Is BAD

Your Friendly Reminder That Melaniny Delicious SuperBae Nafessa Williams Is Badder Than Bad

- By Bossip Staff
We’re absolutely obsessed–OBSESSED)–with melaniny delicious superbae Nafessa Williams who, based on very. VERY reliable Instagram stalking research collected during this unprecedented pandemic, might be the baddest up-and-coming TV actress-turned-movie starlet in all of Black Hollywood.

Blessed with stunning looks, enviable TALENT and an alluring appeal, the West Philly-bred beauty makes “Black Lightning” pop when she’s not stealing scenes in hit movies like “Black & Blue” while living in the hearts, minds and dreams of smitten fans rooting for her inevitable rise to stardom.

Hit the flip for a very necessary and potentially life-changing celebration of “Black Lightning” game-changer/red carpet killer/photoshoot slayer Nafessa Williams.

“I love being a Woman! Happy International Women’s Day Ladies! #InternationalWomensDay Makeup @shadesofjacen Accidentally serving CatWoman Vibes” – we love you, boo

“And the Award goes to…🏆 Proud AF to be a Black Thespian” – we love to see it

His whole dream in the physical 🌹

“His whole dream in the physical” – this is sooooo unfair. WE STAN

“Don’t sleep on Nafessa Williams AKA Thunder from Black Lightning” – we’re wide awake

“It’s the West Philly in me” – baddest actress from Philly in the game right now

“Nafessa Williams I am looking….. respectfully….” – it’s surreal how efforlessly fine she is

    Please respect my shooter @sosheargenius [@weareivypark]

    “Please respect my shooter” – your shooter is elite

    “Thunder From Black Lightening So Fine” – sooooooo fine

    “Fearless Dreamer Acting Workshop

    My first Acting Workshop was a success with 40 students. All of my actors who attended were eager, ready to learn and took the class very serious, I appreciate y’all for that. Not once did I feel like I was wasting my time. Remember your dreams are only as real as you make them. Congrats to all the Philly actors who took the next step towards making their dreams come true! Atlanta! As soon as we can go outside, y’all got NEXT! Follow @fearlessdreamerworkshop for all updates” – yesssss teach the babies

