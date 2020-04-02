Samuel L. Jackson Reads Swear Laden Social Distancing Story “Stay The F*** Home” [VIDEO]

With the RONA on the rise late night hosts have been getting super creative with their show. Jimmy Kimmel enlisted Samuel L. Jackson for an interview by satellite this week where Jackson talked about quarantining at home with his wife and daughter, watching ‘Tiger King’ and cancelling his annual trip to Italy with Magic Johnson. Most notably perhaps, Jackson also tapped into his skills as a vocal stylist and reprised his book narrator role with help from writer Adam Mansbach. Jackson famously has narrated Mansbach’s children’s book “Go The F*** To Sleep” so the pair linked up again on a social distancing poem called “Stay The F*** Home.” Watch the video below:

If people won’t listen to their government officials, maybe they’ll listen to Samuel L. motherf***in’ Jackson

This wasn’t just in the name of amusement either. Jimmy Kimmel is currently making a donation to a worthwhile cause every day during the quarantine and Samuel L. Jackson chose Feeding America for yesterday’s broadcast. Please consider helping them bring food to communities that need it most. Go here to donate: https://www.feedingamerica.org/. It’s great that Jimmy has been able to continue his show and his also giving back while so many people are in need.