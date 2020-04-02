Ayesha Curry Shares Skit Showing Off Her Kids (And Stephen's) Creativity
The Devil Wears Sweatpants: Ayesha Curry’s Adorable Family Re-Enacts Classic Film For New Magazine Announcement
Guess which NBA family is NOT bored in the house and in the house bored? Ayesha Curry took to Instagram this week to share about how she was given the opportunity to create a magazine and she went for it. Titled Sweet July (because all three of Steph and Ayesha’s kids were born in July, which is also the month they were married). Curry went on the explain that the family decided to celebrate (and pay homage to what she described as “one of the greatest scenes in movie history”) by putting together a home video, shot and edited by her brother. Check it out below:
View this post on Instagram
If you’re like me, you’re looking for any glimmer of light or joy in the world right now to help get you through these unforeseen strange times. Last fall, I was offered the opportunity to create my own magazine. Besides it having a cover and pages and pictures, I was given the blank slate to make it whatever I wanted. After a lot of thought and self-reflection, I decided that what I wanted was to tell stories with substance about things that matter. Showcase people doing groundbreaking things and supporting their communities. Give people information but also inspiration. I wanted my girls to be able to see themselves in the pictures and the stories, and feel like not only is there a place for them in this world, but that the skies the limit for what they can achieve. And then the craziest thing happened.. We made it! And we called it SWEET JULY. Why? Well, all three of our babies were born in July, we got married in July and it’s the 7th month in the calendar year. It’s the time in my life where I find I have the most joy and excitement. I wanted to carry that through everyday and simply honor and find gratitude in the big and the small moments. As we prepare to release the first issue in what could be seen as the most insane time, I’m choosing to see it another way. I think the world needs a little joy right now, and this first issue is dripping with it. To celebrate (and to pay homage to one of the greatest scenes in movie history), I enlisted the family to make a little home video. Shot and edited by my bro @jazmiyagi (or as my kids call him “Uncle Jaz”). Initially this was supposed to launch under much different circumstances. It’s only fair to rename this: “THE DEVIL WEARS SWEATPANTS” SWEET JULY COMING SOON!!!! @meredithcorporation
Super cute right? And if you were missing out on baby Canon, don’t fret, Steph posted a video of the little guy “working out” on Wednesday. It’s about as precious as precious gets.
What kind of creative things have you and your family been doing to stay busy during social distancing? Clearly “The Devil Wears Prada” is a favorite in the Curry family. What movies have your family been watching?
