The Devil Wears Sweatpants: Ayesha Curry’s Adorable Family Re-Enacts Classic Film For New Magazine Announcement

Guess which NBA family is NOT bored in the house and in the house bored? Ayesha Curry took to Instagram this week to share about how she was given the opportunity to create a magazine and she went for it. Titled Sweet July (because all three of Steph and Ayesha’s kids were born in July, which is also the month they were married). Curry went on the explain that the family decided to celebrate (and pay homage to what she described as “one of the greatest scenes in movie history”) by putting together a home video, shot and edited by her brother. Check it out below:

Super cute right? And if you were missing out on baby Canon, don’t fret, Steph posted a video of the little guy “working out” on Wednesday. It’s about as precious as precious gets.

What kind of creative things have you and your family been doing to stay busy during social distancing? Clearly “The Devil Wears Prada” is a favorite in the Curry family. What movies have your family been watching?