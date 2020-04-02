People Ain’t Isht: Dr. Fauci Forced To Beef Up Security As Far-Right MAGA Bootlickers Threaten His Life For Telling The Truth

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx are the adult voice of reason during Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus press-briefing-turned-campaign-rally that are typically filled with lies, exaggerations, and hyperbole.

Often times, the doctors are rebuffing, in real-time, the words of 53% of white women’s president after he’s said something that boils down to asinine happy-talk. Unfortunately, the truth that Fauci and Birx speak angers the MAGAs very, very much. So much, in fact, that some of them have actually threatened bodily harm to the doctors who are trying to save lives.

According to CNN, Fauci has had to bolster his security detail due to the heightening threats against him.

A source also confirmed to CNN last week the presence of several members of the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department stationed at all times around Fauci’s home in the district. The source added the stepped up visible police presence was a response to growing threats to Fauci’s safety, though the source of the threats was not identified.

During Wednesday’s presser, Fauci was asked about his safety and he nervously punted:

“Anything that has to do with security detail I would have to have you (ask your question) to the inspector general of HHS,” he said, referencing the Department of Health and Human Services. Fauci’s response was quickly interrupted by Trump, who stepped up to the podium to say the nation’s most visible infectious disease expert doesn’t require protection. “(He) doesn’t need security, everybody loves them,” said Trump. “Besides that, they’d be in big trouble if they ever attacked.”

Just so we’re clear, Trump supporters think that COVID-19 is a scheme to destroy their cowardly leader’s re-election and when the doctor makes it clear that this is NOT a hoax, they get angry and want to kill him.

That’s where we’re at with it.