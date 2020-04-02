Stop Being Stupid: 28 College Students Contract Coronavirus After Spring Break Trip To Mexico

Despite most of the world self-isolating for the better part of the last month, some American idiots still don’t understand the serious threats we’re facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After a spring break trip to Mexico, 28 students from The University of Texas have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports from Reuters. The City of Austin said in a statement on Tuesday that those confirmed sick are self-isolating, along with dozens of others being monitored under quarantine while also undergoing testing.

“About a week and a half ago, approximately 70 people in their 20s departed in a chartered plane for a spring break trip,” the city said, adding that some came back to the states on separate commercial flights. According to the report, Mexican officials are pushing back against the idea that the students got sick at a beach resort in Cabo San Lucas, the tourist spot they visited while in the country. The Los Cabos Trust–which runs that particular resort–says that the group left on March 11, which they believe is evidence that the students didn’t fall ill until the two-week-long incubation period had run out.

When looking at confirmed cases, the entire country of Mexico has only had 1,200, with 29 of their citizens having died from the virus. While this is a small fraction of these numbers we’re seeing here in America, some critics contend that Mexico’s numbers are so low because they have a comparatively low number of tests being handed out and, therefore, a lot of cases are going undetected.

At the time these irresponsible spring breakers took their trip, Mexico wasn’t under the federal travel advisory given by the U.S. Since then, however, a ban on non-essential travel to the country was given, which has resulted in largely empty tourist destinations at beaches, bars, and clubs that are usually packed almost year-round.

Moral of the story: stay home, people. It’s really not that hard.