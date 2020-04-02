SheaMoisture Announces $1 Million Relief Fund For Business Owners Of Color Affected By COVID-19

Here’s a lil positivity in the midst of this coronavirus crisis…

As businesses continue to struggle to stay afloat and as a record 6.6 million Americans filed for employment, a philanthropic personal care company is here to help.

SheaMoisture is doing its part to support women of color and small businesses during the crisis of this pandemic via a $1M fund driven by the brand’s long-established Community Commerce business model. The brand also has a core belief that commerce and reinvesting in communities the brand serves creates economic opportunities and economic independence reports a press release.

SheaMoisture is working in partnership with We Buy Black (the largest marketplace for black-owned businesses) and awarding relief funds throughout April to black-owned businesses. The partnership called “Community Commerce Online Marketplace” is live on SheaMoisture’s Instagram account and will allow the brand’s community to shop and support those businesses.

Other aspects include The Women of Color Businesses E-Lab, a platform providing access to resources, mentorship, and advice on how to prepare for the economic downturn and how to plan for the recovery featuring speakers from Sundial Brands, Unilever, and its business community.

Once a women of color entrepreneur completes the education series, she will be eligible to participate in a virtual competition to fund their economic recovery business plan. 10 businesses will be selected to each receive $10K. Shea is encouraging owners and entrepreneurs of colors who work in the fields of restaurants, hospitality, grooming, entertainers, wellness instructors, etc. to apply.

“During this unprecedented time of upheaval, small businesses are being disproportionately affected. For SheaMoisture, which was once a small business, the power of community and entrepreneurship is close to our hearts,” said Cara Sabin CEO of Sundial, SheaMoisture’s parent company. “Through this fund, we are committed to giving back to the communities that have helped us become who we are.”

What do YOU think about SheaMoisture’s corona crisis relief plan???