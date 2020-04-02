SheaMoisture Announces $1 Million Relief Fund For Business Owners Of Color Affected By COVID-19

SheaMoisture Announces $1 Million Relief Fund For Business Owners Of Color
Here’s a lil positivity in the midst of this coronavirus crisis…
As businesses continue to struggle to stay afloat and as a record 6.6 million Americans filed for employment, a philanthropic personal care company is here to help.
SheaMoisture is doing its part to support women of color and small businesses during the crisis of this pandemic via a $1M fund driven by the brand’s long-established Community Commerce business model. The brand also has a core belief that commerce and reinvesting in communities the brand serves creates economic opportunities and economic independence reports a press release.
SheaMoisture is working in partnership with We Buy Black (the largest marketplace for black-owned businesses) and awarding relief funds throughout April to black-owned businesses. The partnership called “Community Commerce Online Marketplace” is live on SheaMoisture’s Instagram account and will allow the brand’s community to shop and support those businesses.
Other aspects include The Women of Color Businesses E-Lab, a platform providing access to resources, mentorship, and advice on how to prepare for the economic downturn and how to plan for the recovery featuring speakers from Sundial Brands, Unilever, and its business community.
Once a women of color entrepreneur completes the education series, she will be eligible to participate in a virtual competition to fund their economic recovery business plan. 10 businesses will be selected to each receive $10K. Shea is encouraging owners and entrepreneurs of colors who work in the fields of restaurants, hospitality, grooming, entertainers, wellness instructors, etc. to apply.
“During this unprecedented time of upheaval, small businesses are being disproportionately affected. For SheaMoisture, which was once a small business, the power of community and entrepreneurship is close to our hearts,” said Cara Sabin CEO of Sundial, SheaMoisture’s parent company. “Through this fund, we are committed to giving back to the communities that have helped us become who we are.”
#SheaMoisture is proud to announce its $1M Fund to support women of color entrepreneurs and small minority businesses. The fund is driven by its long-established Community Commerce business model and intends to show the power of small businesses to transform both local and global communities. The fund also intends to minimize the financial disruptions many small minority, and black-owned businesses are experiencing during this time. Initiatives under the fund will include cash grants and also an e-learning lab for women of color entrepreneurs, which dovetails the brand’s existing programs that pair opportunities for funding with access to education and coaching. @sundialfamily #communitycommerce • • • Drop your business handle and stay tuned on how to apply!
Dear Community, Our #SheaMoisture family sends love from our homes to yours! We stand ready to help. While much has changed in the world, we will continue to show up for our community, women of color, and small minority businesses during this time. Stay tuned for more details around our Community Commerce Fund we have developed to assist small businesses and the communities that they serve. #SheaFam, tag a business that could use a stimulus fund. With love, The #SheaMoisture Family. • To read the full letter visit @sundialfamily
