Ain’t Over: Eva Eviscerates ‘Wide Back’ NeNe, NeNe Claps Back With A Song—‘Come On And Get This!’

Messy, messy, messy!

There’s still drama afoot between two RHOA housewives and someone’s put their beef on wax.

As previously reported quarantined NeNe sent some shade Eva’s way and alleged that Eva Isn’t ‘holding her weight” on the show. Eva then responded by challenging NeNe and the rest of the ladies to a #NoMakeup #WashFaceChallenge and participated in it herself.

“I would like for all of us amazing, fabulous ladies out there to go ahead and wash up that face, moisturize and be bold enough to say hello the world, washed face, no filter, no FaceTune. Don’t hide behind anything but your own beauty,” said Eva.

In case you’re wondering, that “no FaceTune” mention is shade towards NeNe in particular.

Nene then accepted the challenge and even suggested another one centered around their bodies. “If you know me, you know I’ve ALWAYS been a skin girl @evamarcille Next time, let’s show our bodies,” said NeNe.

Challenging a Top Model to a body challenge??? That’s prob not the best idea…

That’s not all, however, Eva then went on to eviscerate NeNe on the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and it was NOT pretty.

The cohost told Gary Wit Da Tea and Rickey how she really felt about NeNe alleging that she was “too boring” for the show. According to Eva she doesn’ have to be “ratchet like NeNe” and she represents “smart, astute” black women. She also said on her IG Live that “wide back” NeNe is “bothered and threatened.”

“First and foremost, I was not in Greece because I was pregnant,” said Eva. “Now, NeNe, who’s 55, doesn’t remember maybe being pregnant because 20 years ago for her. But I’m a 35-year-old woman with my family, beautiful husband and I’m continuing to make a family. As far as my relevance on the show, I choose not to—every single day- to be ratchet. There’s already enough ratchet, i.e. her, on the show. Why do you need two? “I do me and represent the other part of Black women that are smart, astute, that are well-spoken and that’s who I represent. So, if I’m that boring, you spent time in your interview talking about me because your story line is the fact that you have no storyline. If I do remember correctly, even though I was not in Greece, I was on FaceTime and I still got a check unlike you who missed seven episodes this entire season. This reunion is going to be lit. Glue your wig all the way down sweetheart because it’s going down.”

She also called out NeNe for saying that Kim Zolciak, NeNe’s former enemy, on-again-off-again friend, should replace her.

“Some people if they don’t have this, they have nothing and they will soon be eulogized. What’s so funny, she’s the reason that Kim Zolciak isn’t there. But she wants her back because she doesn’t have any friends,” said Eva.

OOOP!

Watch Eva eviscerate NeNe below.

Now luckily for all of us pressed for some social distancing entertainment, NeNe’s responded…..and it’s VIA A SONG.

DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND HIT THE FLIP TO LISTEN.