No Fly Zone: Black, Asian And Hispanic House Caucuses Form Voltron Against Racists Attacking Asian People

There has been a significant spike in hate crimes and attacks against Asians and Asian-American people since the coronavirus hit the greater 50 hard a few weeks ago.

Yesterday, according to MSNBC, the chairs of the Asian, Black, and Hispanic House Caucuses held a press conference to rebuke these attacks and make it clear that violators will be prosecuted. Rep. Judy Chu says that the Stop AAPI Hate, OCA — Asian Pacific American Advocates, and Asian Americans Advancing Justice have recorded upwards of 1,000 attacks on Asian folks during this coronavirus era.

Additionally, leaders spoke out against the use of any phrase that characterizes COVID-19 as an illness related to any ethnic group like “Chinese virus” or “Wuhan virus”. As we know, 53% of white women’s president consistently used the racist term in the first couple of weeks and has since tried to change his tune.

“…it is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world.” He later said on Fox News that he doesn’t regret having used the terminology but “decided we shouldn’t make any more of a big deal out of it.”

Here’s what Rep. Chu had to say about that:

“He continues to double down on that term, and his followers continue to double down on that term. What he should do is send a strong message to his followers to not say that. He should start with his task force,” Chu said. “Of course, there are the other people in his party that are in Congress that have continued to use that term, including our minority leader, Kevin McCarthy,” she said. “So he should send the message directly to them if he really means what he said when he said ‘Asian Americans should not be blamed for the coronavirus.'”

Chairman of the Democratic Black Caucus Rep. Hakeem Jeffries also spoke in defense of the Asian community:

“In times of crisis, it’s important for us all to stand together. It’s particularly important for leaders of every race, every religion, every background to raise your voices as we are doing today to make it clear we will not tolerate anti-Asian rhetoric or violence against the community.”

The ‘rona is revealing a LOT about people.