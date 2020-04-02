Who’s Stoopid Now: Feds Sign Off On Tekashi69 “Compassionate Release”, Rapper Will Be Getting Out Any Day (Exclusive)

Tekashi69 could be a free man as early as this week.

In a dramatic turn of events, federal prosecutors have signed off on the “GUMMO” rapper’s bid for “compassionate release” amid fears that he’ll contract coronavirus in his filthy prison conditions.

Tekashi’s lawyers wrote the judge earlier this week asking that their client be freed and said he could die from COVID-19 because he has asthma, and was recently hospitalized for a severe bout of bronchitis. The lawyer said Tekashi’s health and possibly his life is at risk and asked that he be released immediately and serve the remainder of his sentence on house arrest.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons denied Tekashi’s motion for release because he’s currently locked up in a private prison. But the judge said in court papers filed yesterday that if he had the legal authority to do so, he was leaning towards freeing him, and surprisingly, federal prosecutors also said they were on board to spring the rapper from the bing early.

In December 2019, the judge sentenced the rainbow-haired artist to two years in prison after he pled guilty to charges including attempted murder, racketeering and armed robbery. The father of one received a sentence reduction in exchange for testifying against several gang members. Had he been left to serve out his time, Tekashi would have been scheduled for release in August 2020, according to prison records.

Now, with both the judge and the feds OK with Tekashi getting out, he could be free as early as today or sometime this week.

We wish Tekashi the best and hope he does right with his new lease on life.