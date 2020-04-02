Chaos & Confusion: The 911 Call With LAPD From Pop Smoke’s Murder Has Been Released

On February 19th, Pop Smoke was reported dead when he arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The New York rapper was shot inside the Airbnb he was renting which belonged to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp.

Many questions are still in the air surrounding his murder and LAPD can’t seem to get any leads. So far, the people at the residence at the time of the murder are not cooperating with the police, leaving the case open with no progress. Today, TMZ released the 911 call from the night of the murder, in which you can hear a lot of chaos and panic.

The outlet obtained the 911 call made from the Hollywood Hills rental property where the rapper was shot and killed back in February. The call began with some commotion in the background and the 911 dispatcher continually asking, “Hello?” with no response.

Finally, someone answered the dispatcher, but he offered little to no details throughout the call. The dispatcher tried to find out if the shooter or shooters were still on the scene, but the caller quickly interrupted with, “I can’t talk to you anymore!”

The dispatcher fired back, “Listen to me. I’m gonna tell you how to help this person.” But they seemingly never made it to that point.

You can listen to the 911 call in its entirety here.