Stacey Would Never: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Becomes Last Person On Earth To Learn COVID-19 Can Transmit Asymptomatically

Brain Kemp is the Governor of Georgia. Brain Kemp should NOT be the Governor of Georgia. Brian Kemp…somehow…became Governor of Georiga at the expense of a Black woman, Stacey Abrams, who is incontrovertibly more qualified to lead people than this mediocre white man.

Yesterday, Kemp held a press conference to issue a shelter-in-place order for the entire state. During his statements, Kemp tried to slide something past us that we caught faster than Eniko catching Kevin Hart…

Kemp, with a straight face, tried to tell the public-at-large that he JUST found out that coronavirus can spread by people who are infected but asymptomatic. Check THIS stupid s#!t out:

“Finding out that this virus is now transmitting before people see signs, so what we’ve been telling people from directives from the CDC for weeks now that if you start feeling bad, stay home…those individuals could’ve been infecting people before they ever felt bad. But we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours.”

With all due disrespect, sir, are you f***ing s#!tting us right now?! Even the most casual of news-watchers has heard for WEEKS that people who have contracted COVID-19 may not show any signs of illness.

THIS is the man who…somehow…won the Governorship over Stacey Abrams. A feat that many people are still viewing through the steeliest of side-eyes.