Happy Birthday! A List Of Panty Melter Anthems You Never Knew Were Penned By The Talented RL Huggar
Happy birthday to one of the most important panty melter anthem makers in recent decades. RL aka Robert Lavelle Huggar, of the group Next, turns 42 today and we’d like to show the Minneapolis born triple threat some songwriter appreciation. We know RL for not only singing lead and giving us legendary runs while singing with his group Next, but he actually penned all of their biggest hits including “Too Close”, “Butta Love”, “I Still Love You”, and “Wifey”, but did you know he wrote these as well?
RL had a huge impact on Jaheim’s sound by writing “Anything”, he even is featured on the hook. Another important Jaheim hit RL wrote pops up in this list as well. Hit the next pages to see!
Hailing from his home town of Minneapolis, RL is responsible for the second single to hit radio from singing couple Koffee Brown called “Weekend Thing”.
Ideal’s “Whatever” sounds like something RL would’ve KILLED vocally in the studio but he lent it to these guys and it was a hit.
RL was all over Ginuwine’s 2009 album “A Man’s Thoughts”, contributing writer to five of the songs. If you listen closely, you can hear his vocals kept on many of the songs including “Open the Door”, “Show Off”, “Orchestra”, “Touch Me”, and “Even When I’m Mad”.
RL wrote Luther Vandross’s “Bring Your Heart To Mine” which was produced by Kay Gee for his Self Titled Album.
The other hit RL penned for Jaheim was “Just In Case”. Peaking at 15 on the US R&B charts.
RL penned this 1999 single for teenage group “3rd Storee” which was included on their unreleased debut album.
West coasters will remember Shade Sheist and this chillaxing hook sung by Nate Dogg. It was written by RL.
