Free At Last: Judge Orders “Vulnerable” Tekashi69 Released TODAY On Compassionate Grounds (Exclusive)

A judge has just ordered troubled rapper Tekashi69 released from prison immediately.

Judge Paul Engelamyer ordered the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to free the “Stoopid” rapper because of the relatively short amount of time left on his sentence and the fact that he is vulnerable to complications from catching COVID-19, according to the order, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Tekashi, who was born Daniel Hernandez, will serve the next four months of his sentence on house arrest and have a GPS electronic monitor at all times. He’ll only be able to leave his house for medical treatment or to see his attorney, and will have to check in daily with his probation officer.

We revealed that earlier this week, Tekashi’s lawyers pleaded with the judge to release Tekashi on compassionate grounds because his underlying asthma condition meant if he contracted coronavirus, he could die from the disease.

Yesterday, the feds told the court they had no problem with letting Tekashi serve out his sentence on house arrest, and the judge ordered him freed today.

We’ve reached out to Tekashi’s lawyer for comment.

This story is developing.