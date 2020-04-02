Quavo's Biggest Quarantine Flexes
King Of The Nawf: Quavo’s Biggest Quarantine Flexes
In honor of Quavious Huncho, First of his Name, King of the Nawf‘s 29th birthday (that he’s celebrating with a star-studded IG Live bash), we compiled all of his biggest flexes while locked down on quarantine during these stressfully uncertain times.
Blessed with one of the baddest chicks in the game (IF NOT THE BADDEST) and zillions in the bank, he’s already legendary as the Beyoncé of Rap’s biggest group who continues to build his winning brand with a plethora of endorsements, song collabs, movie roles and other power moves.
Hit the flip for all of Quavo’s biggest quarantine flexes (so far).
“I can be Quavo can u be saweetie???” – it’s safe to say that Quavo is one of the luckiest men alive–no, seriously
“daddy likes” – no one likes his boo more than Quavo likes Saweetie
“Good Boyfriend Quavo” – it’s a beautiful feeling when you meet someone who’s live you would interrupt just to announce the arrival of food
“Damn… I’m Late – Be Safe Everyone” – only rappers could pull off a pic like this during a pandemic. And by rappers, we mean Quavo
“Travis will be hosting Quavo’s birthday party on instagram live tonight, playing unreleased music from Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Migos, Young Thug, 21 Savage, The Weeknd & more…” – first of all, peep the quarantine. Secondly, look at the lineup for an IG LIVE PARTY from home. Bo$$ s***
“Season 2. Otw! @boohoomanofficial” – making power moves during a global pandemic. WE STAN.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.