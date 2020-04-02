Super Cuomo Bros: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo And CNN’s Chris Cuomo Hold Mutual Admiration Society Meeting On Live TV

COVID-19 is a major source of angst, anxiety, and asymptomatic fear across America and the world. It’s hard to say that anything is true silver lining these days as hundreds of people die every day from the coronavirus. That said, there are moments in the day that can still bring joy.

One of those moments is when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo talks to his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, and playful brotherly banter ensues. The two siblings have gained a fervent fanbase on social media and their ability to provide valuable moments of levity while also providing valuable information is truly a Godsend.

As we previously reported, Chris recently revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and is not quarantined in his basement where he continues to report the news and do his show when he can. This morning Chris pulled up on his big bro during the Governor’s morning press conference about the status of New York.

Peep today’s hilarity below.

Those crazy kids.