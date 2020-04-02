In White Folks News: John Mayer Finally Addresses The Stories About Him In Jessica Simpson’s Memoir

John Mayer knows what Jessica Simpson said about him in her memoir, but he didn’t exactly have to read it to find out.

The singer appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, where he ended up discussing, among a number of other topics, his involvement in Jessica Simpson’s memoir, Open Book.

“I’ve heard some bits,” Mayer began. “But as Pee-wee Herman says in Pee-wee’s Big Adventure before the movie of his life is about to play out at the end, he’s not watching the movie, and the reason he’s not watching the movie, he says, ‘I don’t have to watch it, Dottie, I lived it. And I think that’s prescient here.”

Well…he’s got a point.

In the memoir, Simpson reflects on her ex-boyfriend as apparently “obsessed” with her, though she admitted to having insecurities about their differing conversation styles. Jessica also said in the book that insecurities related to their relationship partially inspired the beginning of her “relying on alcohol to mask [her] nerves.” In 2010, Mayer is on record for saying Simpson was akin to “crack cocaine” for him.

In one of his most famously criticized quotes, Mayer once told Playboy, “It was like napalm. Sexual napalm.”

If you want to see the interview for yourself, including his comments on Jessica Simpson, check it out down below: