Harpo Helps: Oprah Donates $10 Million To COVID-19 Relief Efforts, Reunites With Her Quarantined Sweetie Stedman
Oprah Winfrey may have teetered on social media’s “cancel list” many times this year, but that hasn’t stopped her from doing good work in the world. On Thursday, the media mogul pledged $1 Million to America’s Food Fund, a charity co-founded by actor Leonardo DiCaprio and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, which aims to help the thousands of Americans who were affected by the COVID pandemic.
The organization said in a statement that funds will be aimed to help low-income families, the elderly, individuals facing job disruptions and children who rely on school lunch programs. During a live chat with Chef José Andrés and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot on her AppleTV+ show “Oprah Talks COVID-19”, Winfrey shared:
“I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone’s priority right now is to stay safer at home, I know there are many of us looking for ways to help. I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need.”
Oprah joins a list of celebs like Rihanna, Kevin Love and Ciara who’ve made donations to help those who are ill or facing difficult financial times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Salute to everyone using their status for good.
That’s not all that’s happening in O’s world, Oprah also let her quarantined sweetie Stedman back in the house! As previously reported O made her longtime love social distance from her for 14 days citing his busy travel schedule during the pandemic.
The two reunited in a video posted on O, The Oprah Winfrey Magazine’s Instagram.
“I bet you appreciate us more now,” said Oprah in the video.
“I appreciated you before, honey,” said Stedman.
Cute, we’re sure Oprah’s happy to have her man back in the big house.
What do YOU think about O’s donation and Stedman Graham reunion???
