Rapper YNW Melly Tests Positive For Coronavirus While Behind Bars

YNW Melly has been behind bars for months awaiting trial for allegedly murdering two of his best friends. The rapper is no stranger to trouble, as he was also accused of killing a sheriff in Florida even before that. Melly has been advocating for bail–not for being innocent, but for the fact that he turned himself in to Florida police voluntarily. Of course, that didn’t work out for him, but his family and friends have been updating fans saying he will get released sometime soon.

As the coronavirus spreads across the world, many prisoners are seeing surprise releases to help save inmates from potentially catching the virus. The terms for release, however, exclude anyone in jail for violent crimes. Melly’s mother took to Instagram to let fans know he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 today while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail,” she wrote. “He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus. He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly send positive energy to him please”

Prayers up for Melly and his family. Hopefully, the virus will pass and he won’t require any medical attention.