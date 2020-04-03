BOSSIPSounds: Drake Releases MTV Cribs-Style Visual For His TikTok Banger “Toosie Slide” [Video]

Drake is doing the victory lap into his 10th year running the music industry. This year alone, Drizzy has blessed us with his Future-assisted “Life Is Good,” then, not even 30 days later, hit us with the one-two punch “When To Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle.” Drizzy is in his mode and to make things even scarier for the game, he’s quarantined in his mega-mansion with nothing but time and inspiration to keep recording and dropping music.

Keeping the monthly drops going, Drake let viral dance star Toosie release a clip from a new Drake song earlier in the week. The song came complete with a simple dance that anyone can do, setting Drake up for pure TikTok domination. Drake has been on top of TikTok all of 2020 with the “Flip The Switch” challenge which features the song “Nonstop” off his last album, Scorpion.

Drizzy officially dropped the song at 12am last night and is already tearing TikTok up with the dance. To accompany the song, the rapper also released a visual for the song, which doubles as the most lavish episode of MTV Cribs ever made. It shows his massive Toronto OVO mansion, showcasing hundreds of awards, a massive swimming pool, and so much more. The video ends with Drake putting on a fireworks show in his own yard.

Checkout “Toosie Slide” down below.