Bae Of The Day: DJ Duffey Setting Those Cakes Out For Tory Lanez’s IG Has Fried The Internet

Tory Lanez’s Instagram Live is one of the biggest surprise spectacles of the past week or so. As we reported earlier this week, his IG Live broke the record for most views topping 310K thanks to his endless list of guests: Tory Lanez had Amber Rose, Bryson Tiller, Casanova, Chris Brown, Drake, Dreezy, French Montana, Gunna, Jacquees, Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, MTV, Roddy, Scott Storch, SHADEROOM, Steve Aoki, Trippie Redd, Trina, Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa.

However, it’s his latest guest who seems to have turned the internet on its head. That person is none other than French Montana’s DJ, DJ Duffey. She went from reality TV to DJing for Curren$y and now French. She is also renowned for her twerking skills.

