DJ Duffey Twerked On Tory Lanez's IG

Bae Of The Day: DJ Duffey Setting Those Cakes Out For Tory Lanez’s IG Has Fried The Internet

- By Bossip Staff
Beautycon Los Angeles 2019 Pink Carpet - Arrivals

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Tory Lanez’s Instagram Live is one of the biggest surprise spectacles of the past week or so. As we reported earlier this week, his IG Live broke the record for most views topping 310K thanks to his endless list of guests: Tory Lanez had Amber Rose, Bryson Tiller, Casanova, Chris Brown, Drake, Dreezy, French Montana, Gunna, Jacquees, Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, MTV, Roddy, Scott Storch, SHADEROOM, Steve Aoki, Trippie Redd, Trina, Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa.

However, it’s his latest guest who seems to have turned the internet on its head. That person is none other than French Montana’s DJ, DJ Duffey. She went from reality TV to DJing for Curren$y and now French. She is also renowned for her twerking skills.

Like this…

View this post on Instagram

Flash back Friday

A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on

Hit the flip to see more of this thickalicious lady and how she got to where she is now.

View this post on Instagram

@iam_jonathan_ can we do this again 😳💙

A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on

View this post on Instagram

Undefeated

A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Working on the weekends like usual

    A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Go Besti

    A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Got a bad bitch, her ass tatted, whoa 😳

    A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on

