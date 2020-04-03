Funniest Corona Tweets That Got Everyone Through The Week, Vol. 2
Funniest Corona Tweets That Got Everyone Through The Week, Vol. 2
- By Bossip Staff
Back at it again with another life-saving compilation of hilarious tweets and memes that got us through the first week of April quarantine while distracting everyone from rarely promising Corona updates.
At this point, we’re either stressed, hopelessly bored, paying $19.99 to watch new movies in our living room, sharing wild “Tiger King” theories online, beefing with our quarantine bae, talking to ourselves on IG Live, getting dressed up to go absolutely nowhere, tired of cooking every single day or fresh out of toilet paper during the most uncertain time in recent history.
Peep the absolute funniest, wildest and craziest tweets/memes on the flip.
