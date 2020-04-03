Pure Comedy: Tiffany Haddish Drops Visuals For Her Song “Come And Get Your Baby Daddy” [VIDEO]

Tiffany Haddish is a woman of many talents — we already knew that after seeing her perform in countless TV and film roles. What we almost forgot was the actress/comedienne had a rapper/singer inside of her just waiting to bust loose. Earlier this week, Haddish unleashed the Chris Robinson directed music video for her single “Come And Get Your Baby Daddy.” Check it out below:

Well. That. Was. Interesting. Definitely not bad, but we might not be ready for a full album. Maybe an EP. What was your favorite part of the video? We loved the “Coming to America” style nightclub date skits and actually chuckled at the guy saying he wanted to lick her mole. Also BRESHA WEBB — Sis, you killed that hype woman role! We recognized a few other familiar faces in this video. Can you name some of them?

Tiffany you have our attention! Thanks for bringing a bright light during these difficult times.