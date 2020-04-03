They Tha Best: DJ Khaled & Nicole Tuck’s Foundation Donates 10,000 Masks To Healthcare Workers

Celebs are continuing to step up to the plate amid the coronavirus crisis to provide necessary PPE to healthcare workers. Stars like Future, Oprah, Jeff Bezos, Rihanna and Jay Z have all agreed to donate millions and equipment as the coronavirus pandemic continues on. Now a Miami DJ is also offering some philanthropic help.

DJ Kahled and his wife will donate 10,000 maks, gloves and dozens of personal protective equipment to those on the COVID-19 frontlines in New York and Miami. The couple’s We The Best Foundation is working alongside Direct Relief and simplehuman reports a press release.

Khaled was inspired by friend and Miami based designer Gelareh Mizrahi’s story, who’s brother actively battling coronavirus in a Brooklyn Hospital.

“Helping our local community when and where we can has always been our mission since we started the We The Best Foundation back in 2018. By partnering with Direct Relief, Nicole and I are able to reach the medical staff who are most at risk in local hospitals in New York and Miami. It’s important to us to take care of those who take care of us., said DJ Khaled.

Direct Relief is working to get protective gear – N95 masks, surgical masks, isolation gowns, gloves, face shields, and sanitizers – into the hands of as many frontline health workers as possible.

“Direct Relief is so deeply grateful for this extraordinary act of personal generosity from DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck to help keep health workers safe as they put themselves at risk to keep all of us safe,” said Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief President and CEO. “This support translates into immediate, practical help, and is such a wonderful example of everyone pulling together and doing whatever we can to protect those who are most vulnerable.”

simplehuman is also working to deliver thousands of hands-free soap dispensers to communities starting in their hometown of Los Angeles and expanding across the nation. The initiative officially launched on April 1st.

Kudos to Khaled, Nicole Tuck, Direct Relief and simplehuman. The country needs as much as help as possible to battle COVID-19!