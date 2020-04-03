A Lovely Life: These Photos Of The Late Great Bill Withers Are A Reminder Of How Much He’ll Be Missed

The Best Bill Withers Songs And Photos
Ain’t no sunshine today, because an American icon has passed away. Today we learned that Bill Withers passed away this week. He was 81-years-old. With hits like “Lovely Day,” “Lean On Me,” “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Grandma’s Hands,” Withers voice has been the soundtrack of all our lovely days and his music has always been something we can lean on. It’s only right we pay tribute. His songs have been much loved for decades, but he had an incredible personality — you can almost feel both his coolness and warmth when you look at photos of him.
Please enjoy some of our favorites as we celebrate the life of this great American singer.
We love this photo of Withers accepting his Grammy Award for “Best Rhythm & Blues Song” for his hit “Ain’t No Sunshine.” We love it all the more because you can also see he was presented the award by singers Isaac Hayes and Bobby Darin at the 14th Annual Grammy Awards on March 14, 1972 in New York City, New York.
Withers was 32-years-old when he released his 1971 debut album “Just As I Am”. He opted to stop recording in 1985
Withers scored his first (and only)#1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Lean On Me.” The song has such impact that it was performed at the inaugurations of both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
You can tell everyone loved him like family. Here he poses with Holly Robinson Peete in 2011 when they both pitched in to help the cause at the “Drops of Good: The Maxwell House Community Project” at Watts Labor Community Action Committee.
Withers EXUDES cool in this 2012 photo with Tyrese from the Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas.
Both Phylicia Rashad and Bill Withers picked up awards at The Congressional Black Caucus Spouses Event at The Newseum in 2014. We would have LOVED to be able to eavesdrop on this convo.
Bill was snapped by a photographer chillin’ with gospel great for the Centric Celebrates Selma event five years ago, in honor of the historical Alabama march.
We are so glad that Bill Withers’ greatness was recognized while he was alive! Stevie Wonder actually inducted him into the Rock Hall in 2015. In his acceptance speech Withers thanked his wife and R&B pioneers like Ray Jackson, Al Bell and Booker T. Jones. He showed the spicy side of his personality by including a little shade toward industry execs, joking that A&R stood for “antagonistic and redundant.”
An avid sports fan, you can find NUMEROUS photos of Withers suited up in jerseys, attending baseball and basketball games and events. This particular photo is of Withers throwing out the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game against the Red Sox back in 2015.
This is Withers with his daughter Kori. Super sweet image. We are sending her and their family our love during this difficult loss. Withers is survived by his wife Marcia, daughter Kori and son Todd.
If the pitch photo wasn’t enough evidence that Withers was multi-talented, he also did a bit of acting. Here he is on an episode of Criminal Minds.
Withers posed for a photo with Rev. Jesse Jackson at the HollyRod Foundation’s DesignCare Gala, thrown by his friend Holly Robinson Peete on July 16, 2016 in Pacific Palisades, California.
We told you Bill was a sports lover! Here he is with Dr. J at the NBA All-Star Bowling Classic at Lucky Strike LA Live in 2018. Wonder how high of a score he bowled.
Look how excited Ed Sheeran was to meet him. Sheeran was one of the artists who took part in the Lean On Him- A Tribute To Bill Withers event at Carnegie Hall in 2015.
We love these shots of Withers laughing and chatting with Slash, the guitarist from Guns’N’Roses. The pictures are from a L.A. Dodgers game
Withers made sure to show up to support Clarence Avant as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
What an incredible life, right?!
