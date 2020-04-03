A Lovely Life: These Photos Of The Late Great Bill Withers Are A Reminder Of How Much He’ll Be Missed

Ain’t no sunshine today, because an American icon has passed away. Today we learned that Bill Withers passed away this week. He was 81-years-old. With hits like “Lovely Day,” “Lean On Me,” “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Grandma’s Hands,” Withers voice has been the soundtrack of all our lovely days and his music has always been something we can lean on. It’s only right we pay tribute. His songs have been much loved for decades, but he had an incredible personality — you can almost feel both his coolness and warmth when you look at photos of him.

Please enjoy some of our favorites as we celebrate the life of this great American singer.

We love this photo of Withers accepting his Grammy Award for “Best Rhythm & Blues Song” for his hit “Ain’t No Sunshine.” We love it all the more because you can also see he was presented the award by singers Isaac Hayes and Bobby Darin at the 14th Annual Grammy Awards on March 14, 1972 in New York City, New York.

Withers was 32-years-old when he released his 1971 debut album “Just As I Am”. He opted to stop recording in 1985

Withers scored his first (and only)#1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Lean On Me.” The song has such impact that it was performed at the inaugurations of both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

You can tell everyone loved him like family. Here he poses with Holly Robinson Peete in 2011 when they both pitched in to help the cause at the “Drops of Good: The Maxwell House Community Project” at Watts Labor Community Action Committee.

Withers EXUDES cool in this 2012 photo with Tyrese from the Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas.

