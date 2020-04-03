A Lil Positivity: Heartfelt Facebook PSA Reminds Us That We’ll Find Each Other Again After Social Distancing [Video]

It’s beyond important right now that we all take precautions and follow guidelines according to what is needed in our cities to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It’s an overwhelming time for a lot of people, Facebook is gently reminding everyone that we will all meet again in a recently PSA. Until then let’s do our part.

According to some statistics put out yesterday by the CDC, the total cases in the US have reached 213,144 with the total COVID-19 related deaths amounting to 4,513. They recommend staying home as often as possible, washing hands often and covering up coughs and sneezes properly. Following these recommendations will allow us to repopulate our favorite places faster.

Hit play to see Facebook’s PSA.

Facebook is currently raising money for health care works who are on the frontlines right now, fighting to keep COVID-19 under wraps. They are also providing a page where you can offer monetary help or request help, giving the dire circumstances. For more information, you can visit http://www.facebook.com/covidsupport.