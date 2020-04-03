Quarantined Content: John Legend Performs Live On ‘The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’ [Video]

If you’ve spent your days bored at home wishing you could see some of your fave artists have concerts, “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” is offering a solution. John Legend was a guest via IG Live Thursday and called in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about his new song “Actions.”

He joined Eva Marcille live and performed a snippet of the new song.

“‘Actions’ is based on the same sample that Dre and Snoop used for ‘Next Episode,” said John before breaking into song.

“Actions,” tells the story about actions speaking louder than love songs. Also, it sounds pretty damn dope.

The singer/songwriter said he has more music on the way and John explained how COVID-19 put a halt on production.

“This is the weird thing, I like going to the studio focusing in the studio and writing there,” said John. “I just been hanging out with the kids doing promo from the couch, doing live performances from my piano but i haven’t written a new song yet.”

Still, he says his album is due late spring and he’s planning to tour in August.

“Hopefully we’ll be through with this by then but, who knows?”

Watch John Legend on The RSMS below.

See more at the https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com!



* https://facebook.com/rickeysmileymorningshow

* https://instagram.com/rickeysmileymorningshow

* https://twitter.com/thersms

#RickeySmileyMorningShow