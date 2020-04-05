MORE Wild, Crazy & HILARIOUS TikTok Videos

When I tell you I am THROUGH😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KNTjSuuXYQ — Alexxis (@AlexxisHB) April 2, 2020

Beautiful people, we survived another stressful week in Coronaville where we ate (and ate and ate), got drunk before 4 pm, plotted on acquiring more wine (from somewhere, anywhere), found decent substitutes for toilet paper, randomly slid into DMs, finally completed a project we started years ago and laughed to ourselves knowing that better days (and $1,200 stimulus checks) are ahead.

At this point, you’ve probably spent amounts of time on the internet and either love or absolutely HATE TikTok–the latest social media obsession responsible for the funniest, wildest, craziest, most relatable and creative videos on social media that we compiled for your Sunday funday.

i need this as a netflix series 😭 pic.twitter.com/ep7tloSXRO — valeska (@iatemuggles) April 2, 2020

