Wot?! Fockinell, Bruv! There Were 10,000 Cases Of Slavery Reported In The United Kingdom In 2019

This is a MAD ting, bruv!

A story in the NYDailyNews details a study done by the National Crime Agency and the Global Slavery Index show that there was a 52% spike in slavery in the U.K. in 2019. More than 10,000 victims have contacted the British government for help getting out of their situations.

“We need to think about how the system is working in practice for the people it was set up to identify and help,” said Anti-Slavery International manager Kate Roberts. “Why were so many people exploited within the U.K. unable to access help before their exploitation reached the point of trafficking and modern slavery?”

There are approximately 136,000 modern-day slaves according to the GSI and Britain’s independent anti-slavery commissioner Sara Thornton is fearful that the COVID-19 pandemic will heighten the abuse even further.

“I am concerned that for those trapped in a situation of exploitation, potentially with their abusers,” Thornton was reported as saying. “Self-isolation will leave vulnerable victims at significant risk.”

To our brothas and sistas overseas, please be vigilant. If you see something, say something.