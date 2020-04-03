So Saweeeeet! Quavo Gets A Lap Dance & A Mushy Message From His Boo Saweetie For His Birthday

Quavo and Saweetie are still going strong after quarantining together for a few weeks, and on Thursday, they got to celebrate the Migos member’s 29th birthday.

Since none of us can leave our houses, these two did the responsible thing and threw a virtual party from home, asking fans to join in on the festivities via Instagram live. Quavo announced the event earlier in the week on his social media accounts, teasing a full night of hits along with previews of unreleased records from Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Gunna, Nav, Mustard, and more.

Unfortunately, the party didn’t turn out as planned, and Travis Scott didn’t show up, causing a lot of viewers to get frustrated. Plus, the streaming quality of the live along with the fact there were no music premieres made the whole thing a flop, according to many.

No matter what fans thought, though, Quavo seems to have had a great birthday, which is all that really matters. His boo Saweetie took to Instagram the next day to post a late birthday message, adding in the comments, “I was hosting QuaDay on live yesterday so don’t come for my late post.”

She posted photos wearing a shirt featuring a picture of a young Huncho, sitting and dancing all up on Quavo’s lap. In her caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday baby keep shining !!! So proud of u!! Love u for life.”

Quavo was definitely appreciative of the sweet post, replying in the comments, “Love u 1000x”