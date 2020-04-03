Phase 4: Marvel Studios Announces New Dates For Black Widow, Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2 & More

Thanks to the coronavirus, every feature film in production has been halted and the summer blockbuster season has been moved dramatically. One of the main studios to be silent recently on the state of their future plans has been Marvel Studios.

Last summer, Marvel revealed the majority of its phase 4 slate in the post-Thanos universe. During the announcement, the studio also announced a number of Disney+ shows that would connect to the already intricate storylines started back in 2008 with the first Iron Man film. The first movie in Phase 4 is Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson. That movie was postponed in March with no word on when it would actually release, but now, we know that the movie will hit theaters on November 6th, 2020.

That exact date was already reserved for Marvel’s newest franchise debut, The Eternals, which is now slated for release on February 12, 2021. Along with these two announcements changing the 2020 slate, Marvel also adjusted the rest of phase 4 scheduled up until 2023, which includes Shangi-Chi, Dr. Strange, Thor: Love & Thunder, and Black Panther 2.

The only positive news for Marvel fans right now is that they officially have a release date to the highly anticipated sequel for Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel 2, which will officially hit theaters on July 8, 2022, which will serve as the last installment in Marvel’s phase 4. Spiderman is a Sony production and will still alternate July 4th weekend releases, releasing the next films on July 2021 and 2023, if their contract is extended past 2021.

You can see the entire schedule with adjustments down below.