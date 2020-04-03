Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Tells Soldiers “Shoot Them Dead” If They Catch Coronavirus Curfew Violators [Video]

Listen, if you live in the Phillippines your best bet is to be more mindful of the shelter-in-place order than people in Florida have been here. Coming outside might cost you your life we ain’t talmbout no damn coronavirus.

President Rodrigo Duterte held a press conference to announce his new policy for those who violate his severely strict countrywide lockdown. According to CBSNews, the Phillippines is home to 57 million people. Many of them took to the streets to protest Duterte’s leadership and complain that they don’t have supplies or resources to be stuck in the house. Food is running low and citizens say they have not received rations for two weeks since the mandate went into effect.

Protesters, police, and soldiers had a physical altercation in which 20 people were taken into custody. That same night Duterte was on TV laying down his law:

“I will not hesitate. My orders are to the police and military, as well as village officials, if there is any trouble, or occasions where there’s violence and your lives are in danger, shoot them dead,” he said in a mix of Filipino and English in the televised address. “Do not intimidate the government. Do not challenge the government. You will lose.”

Coronavirus.

That would never fly here. The U.S. citizens got WAY too many guns.