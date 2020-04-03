Quarantine Cozy: DJ D-Nice Is Teaming Up With Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics For Charitable ‘Club Quarantine’ Hoodies

DJ D-Nice is turning his viral moment into an even better cause.

He’s teaming up with Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics clothing line to produce a limited edition “Club Quarantine” hoodie. Of course, the piece is inspired by the DJ’s recent virtual dance parties, which absolutely took over the internet while lifting spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

50 percent of the net proceeds from each hoodie sale will being going toward the CDC Foundation Combat Coronavirus Fund. Tomorrow, D-Nice is going to rock the customized hoodie during his Club Quarantine set on Instagram Live, which is set to start at 7 p.m. ET.

For anyone looking to purchase the hoodie, they will be available to purchase at the Bel-Air Athletics website right as the event starts.

“It’s truly special to collaborate with Will and Bel-Air Athletics on this initiative,” DJ D-Nice said about the collaboration. “This is a unique opportunity for us to take our passion for entertainment, fashion, and connecting people, and use it to support our healthcare professionals in a meaningful way. They are the true heroes on the front lines of this battle against COVID-19.”

Take a look at the hoodies down below: