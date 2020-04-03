It’s A Wrap: CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 Ending After 10 Seasons, See Lance Gross In Action For A Final Time [Video]

For your viewing pleasure…

It’s unfortunately over for Hawaii Five-0—but it’s going out with a bang. CBS’ iconic remake will air its series finale at 9PM ET/PT tonight Friday, April 3, 2020, and the mystery of McGarrett’s father will finally be revealed after 10 action-packed seasons of the show!

If you need more reason to tune in then look no further than panty melter Lance Gross who joined forces with his newfound brothers and sisters. The episode will be filled with highs, lows, action and lots of sentiment.

This popular Friday night crime drama was a reimagining of Leonard Freeman’s classic series, “Hawaii Five-0″ and premiered Monday, Sept. 20, 2010. Peter M. Lenkov, David Wolkove, Matt Wheeler, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci are executive producers for CBS Television Studios.

In the “Aloha” episode Danny is abducted and badly wounded by Wo Fat’s wife, who is after the cypher Steve’s mother left him. Also, Steve finally solves the case his father left for him 10 years ago, on the series finale of HAWAII FIVE-0, which concludes its successful 10-season run on Friday, April 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Recurring cast members James Marsters (Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett) and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat) return.

Check out some clips below and make sure you tune in TONIGHT at 9 p.m. ET/PT.