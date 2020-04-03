Breaking: Playboi Carti Out On Bail After Arrest For Pills, Weed & Guns

Playboi Carti is back on the streets after cops cuffed him for allegedly riding around with a pocketful of drugs and guns, BOSSIP has learned.

Cops in Georgia pulled the rapper’s Lamborghini over April 2 because of an expired tag, police said in a news release. They allegedly found 12 bags of marijuana, 3 guns, Xanax, codeine, and oxycodone, according to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.

Carti – whose real name is Jordan Carter – and another man were taken into custody. But as of Friday, the only charges listed for Carti were possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, improper passing of an emergency vehicle and revalidation decal not properly displayed. But if convicted, the “wokeuplikethis” rapper faces up to 15 years in prison.

Iggy Azalea’s other half was in court Friday on both drug possession and motor vehicle charges, and the judge released him on bail, according to court records obtained by BOSSIP.

He left the jail shortly after 4 a.m., according to jail records.

No lawyer was listed for Carti on Friday.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office did not return numerous requests for comment Friday.