KaleidoBaby Preciousness: Da Brat’s Fiance Jesseca Dupart Welcomes Her First Grandchild

Congratulations are in order for the family of Da Brat and her future wife, Jesseca Dupart. Jesseca just welcomed her first granddaughter!

The vibrant meemaw excitedly shared updates from the delivery room when her 22-year-old daughter, Deja Dupart, went into labor earlier this week. Jesseca shared her operating room get up with followers, assuring everyone she’s protecting herself and family as Deja headed into surgery to have a c-section delivery.

Headed to the OR for a c-section y’all pray for my daughter and her baby for a safe delivery

