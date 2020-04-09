Even MLK would be impressed by the speeches you'll give after this training

In the last few days, we’ve somehow learned to turn our home into a gym, a personal nightclub and an office, all in one. Who could’ve thought that there would be a time when we’d all be showing up for Zoom meetings in our best pair of PJs? Not even Miss Cleo could have seen this one coming.

No one’s sure when it’s gonna be a wrap on social distancing or when we’ll return to the comfort of our daily routines out in the world, but it doesn’t mean that you have to forget how to slay a live pitch or presentation at work like a boss. This Presentation and Public Speaking Course is here to teach you just how to go about that. The online course – which was created by the award-winning business school professor and former Goldman Sachs employee Chris Haroun – gives you full access to 206 lectures and 16 hours of content on presentation and public speaking; all day, every day. You won’t be caught giving poor speeches after this, because the online course coaches you on how to relate with your audience and put all your thoughts together before you begin your speech. You also get schooled on what to include in a speech and how to get the structure right.

If you find it hard to make a presentation without feeling nervous AF, Chris Haroun’s got you too. Not only does the course contain 50 slide templates for every kind of presentation, it also shows you the best body language to get into before you deliver your presentation – just so you don’t go looking goofy among your colleagues. There are also 10 different presentation products to guide you on crafting the dopest slides, and general tips on how to knock that presentation right out of the park.

The Complete Presentation and Public Speaking Course gives you lifetime access upon purchase, and you can stream lectures on any device. Its sale price was slashed all the way back to $29 from the original price of $200, but here’s a deal that will have you shook: You can get the online course at a price drop of $12.99 – a whole 93% discount on the retail price. This is definitely your cheapest chance to start giving mic drop-worthy presentations.

