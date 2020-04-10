Quit Spreading Nasty Germs Around Your Bathroom with this Glossy Brush.

TL;DR: Get this self-sanitizing toilet brush and base at a $31.99, a 20% discount from the original price.

It has been revealed by Pinterest that apparently, a lot of people aren’t sure how to go about cleaning their bathroom sinks. Listen guys, quarantine season’s here and your housekeeper isn’t going to be showing up for a while. Pick up some Clorox and a brush, and get to scrubbing that bathroom ASAP.

And thanks to LUMI, you no longer have to worry that your toilet brush might be transferring germs to any part of your bathroom. Their Self-Sanitizing Toilet Brush and Base doesn’t only put an end to the stank from the toilet, it also kills germs with UV technology, and that’s actually a game-changer. How does this work, you ask? Well, the LUMI base has been coated with reflective aluminum that increases the effect of the UV lights that kill germs. So, when you put the brush back into the base, it does the tough job of destroying each one of those nasty germs and switches off on its own, until you’re ready to use the brush again. Simple as that.

LUMI works hard AF but also stays pretty in its white, sleek and glossy finish. The brush has a detachable head and its handle has an ergonomic grip, which means that you don’t have to twist your arm to the back just to reach those small, tight corners. The sexy base also has 3 UV lights, and opens and closes automatically. Basically, it’s the toilet brush that your fave’s toilet brush wants to be.

The LUMI Brush originally goes for $39.99, but you can get it at 20% off for $31.99. It’s time to let go of the old, stressful and toxic toilet cleaning methods you’re used to and hop on this new, easy wave.

