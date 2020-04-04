It’s A Bop: Moneybagg Yo’s Banging Baby Mama “10K” Drops A Music Video — She Raps Like Him!

Talent might run in the family for Moneybagg Yo’s kiddies, since his baby mama is a rapper too! The BM, whose real name is Terricka goes by the name 10K when she makes music. 10K just released a new music video for her song ‘Heavy’ and the track actually sounds great, the video looks good too!

She and Moneybagg also apparently have a great co-parenting relationship. 10K shared this clip yesterday of Moneybagg and their baby girl spending quality time together. He seemed not to mind being filmed by his baby mama either.

Aren’t they cute?

People commented about 10K posting the video for attention, saying it was out of pocket because they are not together but the baby mama says they are cool! More of 10K and her music video after the flip.