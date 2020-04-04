For Your Viewing Pleasure: G-Eazy Teams Up With Tory Lanez & Tyga To Drop The Music Video For “Still Be Friends” [Video]
While everything is shut down due to the coronavirus, folks in the music industry are still pumping out pre-recorded content to capitalize on the fact that consumers are sitting at home waiting for something to pay attention to.
Just last month, G-Eazy released his track with Tory Lanez and Tyga titled, “Still Be Friends.” Now, he’s sharing the official music video to go along with it.
The visual was released in two different versions, one of which is NSFW and, fittingly, hosted on Pornhub. Whether you’re watching the clean version of the work-from-home version of the video, though, the footage shows all three rappers coming together to throw a lavish party surrounded by gorgeous women. Not only are G-Eazy, Tyga, and Tory in the mix, but YG–someone who frequently collaborates with G-Eazy–stops by for a brief cameo in the visual.
Check out the video for yourself down below:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.