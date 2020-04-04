Selena Gomez Reveals She’s Been Diagnosed With Bipolar Disorder On Instagram Live Session With Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez is opening up about something that’s been apart of her life for quite a while now.

She has been pretty open about her struggles with mental health over the past few years, speaking candidly about her depression, anxiety, and more, which she has explained were fueled by her battle with lupus. But even with how open she’s been, it wasn’t until recently that Gomez actually learned she was also suffering from bipolar disorder.

The singer revealed her diagnosis while talking to her fellow former Disney star Miley Cyrus on Instagram Live. The 27-year-old opened up to the hundreds of thousands of live viewers, saying she found out she was bipolar after going to McLean Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts—which is regarded as one of the top-rated psychiatric hospitals in the country.

“Recently I went to one best mental hospitals in the world … and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar,” Gomez explained. “When I got to know more information, it actually helps me, it doesn’t scare me once I know it. And I think people get scared of that…When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms and my mom bought me all these books on thunderstorms and she was like, ‘The more you educate yourself on this, the more that you’re not going to be afraid.’ It completely worked. That’s something that helps me big time.”

Selena went on to adds that while growing up in Texas, she rarely heard anyone speak openly about their struggles with mental health. That’s why, rather than try to ignore her diagnosis, Gomez instead decided to educate herself about the disorder in an effort to alleviate the fear surrounding it.

You can see a clip from Selena Gomez’s Instagram live reveal with Miley Cyrus down below: