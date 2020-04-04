See How Easy That Is? NYC Landlord Of 80 Apartments Waives Rent For Tenants During Coronavirus Pandemic

About a week ago there was a fight-to-the-death on Twitter over a Texas landlord who was told by all of her tenants that they would NOT be paying her rent during this COVID-19 outbreak. There were some weirdos actually defending the landlord against the “entitled” tenants saying that they were responsible for paying and were “bullying” the landlord.

This is taking it too far. If the landlord received a freeze on the mortgage I can understand forgoing a month and maybe floating it equally over the remaining months afterwards, as that is what’s happening with the mortgage. Contd — Corona Le’shay Da’virus (미스 코로나 씨) (@backtomichel) March 26, 2020

But to just up and say you’re not paying rent?! There will be no new lease and the past due is going to collections. At least I’d be able to write off the loss. Hey hotel insurance and switch em all to Airbnb till I can recoup my losses. This tew much. Idk — Corona Le’shay Da’virus (미스 코로나 씨) (@backtomichel) March 26, 2020

The thing that the landlord defenders don’t seem to acknowledge is that the landlord can just as easily not be a s#!tbag and just waive everyone’s rent. Banks are not going to hold people accountable at this time. That’s what Brooklyn landlord Mario Salerno did according to an NBCNewYork report.

Salerno owns a building with 80 units and he has waived rent for every single one of his residents in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the recent pandemic of Coronavirus COVID-19 affecting all of us, please note I am waiving rent for the month for April,” the notice stated.

He went on to say:

“For me, it was more important for people’s health and worrying about who could put food on whose table,” Salerno said. “ I say don’t worry about paying me, worry about your neighbor and worry about your family.”

The lengths people will go to in order to defend capitalism is quite scary. Beware of those people.

Good on Mario Salerno. We salute you.