Jesus Take The Wheel: P!nk Reveals She And 3-Year-Old Son Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Donates $1 Million To Relief Effort

It should come as no surprise that, yes, even your beloved celebrities are contracting coronavirus. The disease doesn’t give a f**k how many records you sold, game-winning shots you made, or if your money stacks tall like giraffe necks.

That said, fans of famous folks will undoubtedly be taken aback when they learn that their fave has contracted the COVID-19. Such is the case with singer P!nk who took to Twitter last night to announce that she had indeed tested positive for coronavirus.

In her post, she reassured fans that she and Jameson are ok but also took Trump and the federal government to task for their piss poor response to the illness and deaths of thousands of Americans.

We didn’t detect not a single lie. Check out what P!nk had to say in the tweet below.

We’re glad that P!nk and her son are health.