Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Iyanna Popped In Houston For Allegedly Stabbing NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mama (Exclusive Details)

Cops arrested Floyd Mayweather’s teen daughter today for allegedly stabbing her love rival with a deadly weapon, BOSSIP has learned.

Iyanna Mayweather, 19, was arrested Friday night for felony assault with a deadly weapon in Houston, TX – reportedly the result of a confrontation with the baby mama of her on/off boyfriend, rapper NBA YoungBoy. The name of her alleged victim has not been released, but TMZ is IDing her as Lapattra Lashai Jacobs.

The petite teen, who is listed as 4 foot 10 inches and just 97 pounds, was arrested on April 3 around 9 p.m. and later released early Saturday at 1:30 a.m., court records show.

TMZ reports that Mayweather popped up on YoungBoy and the baby mama at his house and told the woman that she was his fiancee and had to leave. The baby mama then told Mayweather to leave and their argument escalated into violence.

The judge agreed to release Mayweather on $30,000 bail and she is due back in court for her arraignment first thing Monday morning, according to court records obtained by BOSSIP.

Her prizefighter father – who himself has been accused of violence outside of the ring – has not commented on the arrest of his daughter, who he shares with her mother Melissa Brim.

It’s not clear what led to the alleged confrontation that led to Mayweather’s arrest. The girl has led a charmed life, growing up in Las Vegas with her famous father. Floyd has showered the girl with expensive gifts over the years; she received two Mercedes when she was 14, Future and Drake performed at her Sweet 16 party and Floyd reportedly gave her a $5 million ring to celebrate her 18th birthday.

We’ve reached out to the Harris County Sheriff’s Department and are awaiting comment.

Mayweather did not have a lawyer listed as representing her as of April 4.

This story is developing.