For The Stans: Another New Episode Of The Hit Docuseries ‘Tiger King’ Is Coming Next Week

With everyone and their mama still constantly discussing their love for Netflix’s latest hit series, Tiger King, it looks like the platform has quickly found a way to capitalize on the widespread obsession.

A brand new bonus episode from the docuseries is reportedly set to hit Netflix next week, according to the zoo owner from the doc, Jeff Lowe. Justin Turner, who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, posted a video of Lowe and his wife Lauren sharing the news via cameo.

“Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. They’re filming here tomorrow,” Lowe said in the video message. “Take care, stay safe, and put your mask on.”

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

While it’s unclear what the new episode will be about, it seems from Lowe’s explanation that it will be more of a follow-up/reunion than an episode similar to the rest of the series. How filming will work with today’s social distancing rules remains a mystery.

Tiger King started streaming on Netflix on March 20, and in the two weeks since, it has become an absolute phenomenon. Celebrities and regular folk alike have been sharing their opinions on the talent from the series, including Cardi B riding for Joe Exotic and almost everyone in the world–including O.J. Simpson–thinking Carole Baskin killed her husband.