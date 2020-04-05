Pink Preciousness: Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Announce They’re Expecting A Baby Girl

After the recent reveal that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together, the couple revealed on Friday that they’re having a girl!

The “Dark Horse” singer took to Instagram to share the big news, posting a photo of her fiancé’s face covered in a huge smile and some pink icing, pairing it with the simple caption, “it’s a girl.” It’s safe to say from this photo that the couple is pretty happy with the results of their gender reveal.

Prior to this latest announcement, Katy Perry revealed that she was pregnant by proudly showing off her baby bump in the music video for her latest song, “Never Worn White.” Shortly after the premiere, Perry confirmed that the impending bundle of joy would arrive sometime this summer during an Instagram Live session.

“I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy—and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep,” she told fans. “I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you. I had to reveal it at some point because it was getting pretty obvious.”

As for the parents, this will make Katy Perry a first-time mom, while the new baby will be Orlando’s second child. He has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex, Miranda Kerr.