Kodak Black & NBA Youngboy Beef Over Iyanna Mayweather’s Arrest, Her Father Floyd Catches Strays

There’s an unlikely (and very messy) beef ensuing involving two rappers, one of which is in jail. As we exclusively reported Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna was arrested Friday night for felony assault with a deadly weapon in Houston, TX for the stabbing of the baby mama of her on/off boyfriend, rapper NBA YoungBoy. After that, a judge agreed to release Mayweather on $30,000 bail and she is due back in court for her arraignment first thing Monday morning.

On Saturday after the news broke Kodak Black who’s currently incarcerated decided to comment on the situation amid rumors that NBA Youngboy cooperated with police.

The Hell They Mean Fully Cooperated LOL They ain’t Say A Lil Piece Bih They Say Fully Bih LOL Anyways Man That Word Aint Even Posed To Be Attached To Your Name @nba_youngboy,” wrote Kodak on Instagram. “Dam Lil Bra Don’t Do Dat Lil Girl Like Dat Man! Don’t Do That Lil Girl Like Dat! I Mean I’m Locked Up, But This S** Got It Lookin Like If It Was Some Otha Shit YOU’LL TELL SOMETHING.. This S*** Make Like U Was Scared Dem Ppl Was Gone Try Charge U Wit It Or Something So U SCREAMED..Dat Ain’t Da Drip Man U Kno We Don’t Holla @ Dem Ppl! One Of Dem N***az Inna Hize Wit U Coulda Talk To Dem Folks B4 U Did Cuz U Don’t Kno S*** Smh Where Ya Coach Was @nba_youngboy Smh I See Ima Have To Write U A Letter And Tie Yo Shoes Fa U Lil Bra. Free @ZodakRedd“

NBA Youngboy then clapped back on Instagram live and even woke Iyanna up to make a point.

“I ain’t never pay attention to a n***a, especially from no mothafuckin’ cell, n***a. The fuck a n***a watchin’ me for?” said Youngboy. “N***a say I cooperated… ‘Bout what?! You stupid b***! ‘Bout my wife?!” said Youngboy.

Iyanna’s father Floyd Mayweather then caught a stray as Youngboy said he never took anything from her “b*tch a** daddy.”

NBA Youngboy goes off on Kodak Black for saying be cooperated with the police after the arrest of Floyd Mayweather daughter “Yaya” for stabbing his baby moms pic.twitter.com/mnkr2h2LTT — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 5, 2020

The video’s gone viral and 50 Cent reposted it, in particular, the moment where Youngboy disses Floyd.

She didn’t even flinch when he disrespected her dad.

